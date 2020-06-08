StockMarketWire.com - Diamond producer BlueRock Diamonds said its sale of 2,400 carats for a total of $700K was 15% below what it would have expected to receive prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The company also confirmed it would continue with plans to sell its future production through Bonas-Couzyn N.V, in Antwerp as part of an arrangement announced on 13 May 2020.
'We now anticipate that the first sale of Kareevlei diamonds in Antwerp will be in September with June to August production pre financed monthly at 70% of value by Delgatto Diamond Finance Fund LP in accordance with our non-binding letter of intent,' the company said.
At 9:59am: [LON:BRD] Bluerock Diamonds Plc Ord 1p share price was +7.5p at 60.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
