StockMarketWire.com - Evgen Pharma said a scientific paper published in the journal Oncogene 'clearly' highlighted the potential of its breast cancer drug.
'The paper describes a body of work carried out in a collaboration between Evgen and the University of Manchester, over a number of years, on the potential use SFX-01 to combat endocrine resistance in ER-positive breast cancer,' the company said.
The paper, entitled 'Targeting STAT3 signaling using stabilised sulforaphane (SFX-01) inhibits endocrine resistant stem-like cells in ER-positive breast cancer,' was co-authored by Bruno Simoes, Research Fellow at the Division of Molecular & Clinical Cancer Sciences, The University of Manchester and Sacha Howell, Honorary Consultant in Medical Oncology at the Christie Hospital.
At 10:06am: [LON:EVG] Evgen Pharma Plc share price was -0.55p at 11.05p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
