StockMarketWire.com - Luxury handbag maker Mulberry said it was planning to cut its global headcount by a quarter owing to what it expects will be long-enduring impacts on demand from the Covid-19 crisis.
The company said it was planning to commence a phase reopening of some of its UK stores from 15 June.
It had already been able to re-open stores in China and South Korea and, more recently, some stores in Europe and Canada.
'We continue to trade through our digital channels, which have operated in all markets without interruption,' Mulberry said.
'The digital sales performance has been good but cannot fully offset the decrease in demand experienced from store closures. '
Mulberry said it had move swiftly to cut costs, managed inventory in line with anticipated demand and was maintaining a positive dialogue with lenders to maintain a robust liquidity position.
'In spite of this and given the uncertainty as to the impact and duration of Covid-19 on the Company and the wider economy, and the consequential effect on demand, we expect the recovery in our overall sales levels over the medium term to be gradual,' it added.
'Even once stores reopen, social distancing measures, reduced tourist and footfall levels will continue to impact our revenue.'
'As a result of this, we must manage our operations and cost base accordingly to ensure the company is the correct size and structure to reflect market conditions.'
'The company is therefore launching a consultation process on proposals to reduce employee numbers by approximately 25% across the global business.'
At 1:08pm: [LON:MUL] Mulberry Group PLC share price was -7p at 189p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
