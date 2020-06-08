StockMarketWire.com - Fitness centre owner The Gym Group said it had signed an extended bank facility with incremental commitments of £30m from its existing lenders HSBC, Natwest and Banco de Sabadell.
The agreement formalised a dealgreed in principle and outlined within documentation relating to the company's equity placing announced on 16 April.
The new facility had an 18 months term and was an amendment to the company's existing £70m revolving credit facility signed with the same three banks in October 2019.
At 1:26pm: [LON:GYM] The Gym Group Plc share price was +1.7p at 185.7p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: