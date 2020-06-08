StockMarketWire.com - Auto dealer Lookers said it would be unable to publish its 2019 annual results by a 30 June deadline, meaning trading in its shares would be suspended.
The company also said it was looking for a new auditor following an indication from Deloitte that it would resign from the role following the publication of the results.
Grant Thornton was currently wrapping up an investigation into suspicious transactions at Lookers.
Lookers said it had now concluded that additional procedures that it and Deloitte stilled needed to perform to finalise the 2019 results meant it would not be possible to publish them by 30 June.
'The board and the company's finance team is working closely with Deloitte and is developing an action plan to ensure that the additional work required to allow publication of 2019 Results is completed as soon as possible,' Lookers said.
At 1:37pm: [LON:LOOK] Lookers PLC share price was -6.35p at 25.15p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: