StockMarketWire.com - Financial advisory group Frenkel Topping said it had formed an equal joint venture with Express Solicitors to provide life after settlement advice to their clients.

Express Solicitors was a Manchester-based law firm specialising in personal injury.

The joint venture would be named ExpressFT.


At 1:39pm: [LON:FEN] Frenkel Topping Group PLC share price was +3p at 46.5p



