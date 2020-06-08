StockMarketWire.com - Financial advisory group Frenkel Topping said it had formed an equal joint venture with Express Solicitors to provide life after settlement advice to their clients.
Express Solicitors was a Manchester-based law firm specialising in personal injury.
The joint venture would be named ExpressFT.
At 1:39pm: [LON:FEN] Frenkel Topping Group PLC share price was +3p at 46.5p
