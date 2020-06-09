StockMarketWire.com - Information technology company Aveva nearly doubled annual profit on higher revenue and margins.
For the year ended 31 March, pre-tax profit rose 97% to £92m on-year as revenue grew 8.8% to £833.8m.
Recurring revenue was up 25.7% to £518.5m, and gross margin improved to 77.2% from 75.0%.
The final dividend was maintained at 29p a share, unchanged from last year.
'We are seeing some impact from the disruption caused by the global downturn (as previously reported) and we expect this to continue, particularly in the first six months of the financial year,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
