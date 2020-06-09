StockMarketWire.com - Self-storage group Big Yellow became one of a select group of companies to up its dividend during the Covid-19 crisis, as stronger sales helped underpin a rise in its annual earnings.
Big Yellow declared a final dividend for the year through March of 16.7p a share, taking the total dividend for the year to 33.8p, up 1.8% on-year.
Pre-tax profit fell 26% to £93.4m, owing to lower revaluation gain on its investment properties.
Revenue, however, climbed 3.1% to £129.3m and adjusted profit rose 5.2% to £71.0m
Like-for-like closing store occupancy fell to 81.3% from 82.4%.
Looking ahead, the company cautioned that it had 'limited' visibility as to future trading patterns, but said it would persist with its strategy of building new stores in its core area of activity in London and its commuter towns.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
