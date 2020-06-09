StockMarketWire.com - Self-storage group Big Yellow upped its dividend even as profit fell by more than a quarter owing to lower revaluation gain on its investment properties.
The final dividend for the year was 16.7p a share, taking the total dividend to 33.8p a share, up 1.8% on-year.
For the year ended 31 March, pre-tax profit fell 26% to £93.4m on-year while revenue increased 3.1% o £129.3m.
Like-for-like closing store occupancy fell to 81.3% from 82.4%.
Looking ahead, the company cautioned that it had 'limited' visibility as to future trading patterns, but said it would persist with its strategy of building new stores in its core area of activity in London and its commuter towns.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
