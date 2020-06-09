StockMarketWire.com - Online women's fashion retailer Sosandar said it expected to report a deeper-than-expected annual loss after rising sales was offset by a deterioration in margins.
Revenue for the year through March 2020 was seen more than doubling to at least £9m amid a broadening of the company's customer base.
However, gross margin was expected to contract 5.6%, leading to a loss 'slightly higher' than expected back in March.
The margin pressure was pinned on increased stock provisioning due to Covid-19 uncertainties, increased levels of discounting and one-off costs related to adjusting working conditions.
Sosander also cited discounting on first orders during an 'intense' period of customer acquisitions during the year.
It said it also saw higher-than-anticipated returns on sales immediately prior to the announcement of the lock down.
Turing to the current financial year, the company said its revenue had risen 62% over April and May, with returns down to around 33% and an on-year bottom line improvement with and around 55% reduction in loss.
Around 60% of the company's workforce had been furloughed.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: