StockMarketWire.com - Personal care distributor Venture Life said it was 'comfortably exceed' market expectations for the current year.
The company said the upgrade was based, in part, on it extending a commercial relationship with Alliance Pharma.
Venture Life had been appointed as a second manufacturer of Alliance's Kelo-Cote products.
It also noted previous announcements indicating that its order book was significantly ahead, and that it had signed of an exclusive €168m agreement with an existing Chinese partner for a number of its products.
'Taking these positive developments together, the company is pleased to announce that it is confident that it will comfortably exceed market expectations for this year,' Venture Life said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
