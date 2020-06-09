StockMarketWire.com - Tobacco giant British American Tobacco downgraded its revenue and earnings guidance, as the Covid-19 pandemic hurt its performance in emerging markets.
The impact of Covid-19 had been pronounced in Bangladesh, Vietnam and Malaysia, British American Tobacco said.
Closures and other lock-down measures in certain countries, in particular South Africa, Mexico and Argentina, had persisted longer than anticipated, it added.
The company said adjusted revenue for 2020 was now expected to grow in the range of 1% and 3% on a constant currency basis, down from previous guidance in the range of 3% and 5%.
It anticipated a full-year headwind of about 3% in adjusted revenue from the pandemic.
Earnings was estimated to come in at 'mid-single digit' percentage growth instead of previous guidance of 'high single figure.'
'Given these factors, while we continue to invest more in new categories and make further progress towards our £5bn revenue ambition, growth this year will be slower,' the company warned. 'We now anticipate reaching the £5bn target in 2025 (previously 2023/24),' it added. Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
