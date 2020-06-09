StockMarketWire.com - Gold miner Ormonde Mining said a work programme would be advanced at projects in Spain following the intersection of high-=grade deposits from a previous drilling campaign.
Ormonde said it had, during the Covid-19 lockdown, completed an internal desktop review on the Salamanca and Zamora gold projects in western Spain, held in a joint venture with Shearwater.
'The review highlights opportunities to follow up on high grade gold results returned by earlier drilling carried out by Ormonde and the JV,' the company said.
Ormonde also said that it was continuing to asses new project investment opportunities.
'Around 100 projects have been reviewed to date, with a small number of opportunities shortlisted for further active consideration,' it said.
At 8:04am: [LON:ORM] Ormonde Mining PLC share price was +0.06p at 0.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
