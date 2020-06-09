StockMarketWire.com - Homebuilder Bellway warned sales activity would be 'severely constrained' until lockdown restrictions were lifted further.
The company also reported that home sales fell in August through May, but said all remaining sales offices reopened in England on 1 June, and construction activity had recommenced on around 230 sites.
In the period from 1 August 2019 to 31 May 2020, the company completed the sale of 6,721 homes, down from 7,674 homes last year.
The order book comprised 6,038 homes, slightly down from 6,312 homes reported on 2 June 2019, with a value of £1,568m, down from £1,643m last year, the company said.
Looking ahead, the company said it expected year-on-year sales activity to be 'severely constrained until a time when 'lockdown' restrictions are further lifted.
At 8:12am: [LON:BWY] Bellway PLC share price was -12.5p at 2945.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
