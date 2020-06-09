StockMarketWire.com - Media company Grupo Clarin reported wider first-quarter losses as lower advertising revenue and circulations in its printing and publishing division dented performance.
For the three months to March 31, pre-tax losses widened to (Argentine Pesos) Ps. 616.7m from Ps. 239.7m on-year as revenue fell 16.1% to Ps. 5,116.0m.
Total revenues in printing and publishing decreased by 17.8% to Ps. 2,586.0m in the quarter on-year.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
