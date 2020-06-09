StockMarketWire.com - Early-stage financial services businesses investor B.P. Marsh & Partners cut its final dividend to conserve cash.
The company recommended a dividend of 2.22p per share, down from 4.76 last year, taking the total dividend for the year to 4.76p, unchanged from last year.
The company also reported net asset value was unchanged on-year amid a rise in the value of its portfolio.
For the year ended 31 January 2020, net asset value increased by £10.7m to £136.9m on-year
'There is continued demand from the wider private equity market for financial services and intermediated investments which provide exit opportunities for our portfolio companies,' the company said.
'The group remains broadly insulated from this backdrop, due to its sector specific niche and sourcing model, which focuses on identifying off-market deals through a network of entrepreneurial business founders and managers, avoiding competitive processes,' it added.
At 8:41am: [LON:BPM] B.P. Marsh Partners PLC share price was +25p at 215p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
