StockMarketWire.com - Oil group Star Phoenix said it had not received an outstanding $1.5m payment for its Trinidad assets from LandOcean Energy Services by an 8 June deadline.
'The company has made numerous attempts to finalise payment due from LandOcean including several extensions to the payment deadline,' Star Phoenix said.
'The company is working with its legal advisers to seek resolution on this matter and will provide an update upon further developments.'
