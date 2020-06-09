StockMarketWire.com - Technology services provider iEnergizer said it expected earnings to top market expectations following strong performance in the second half of the year.
The company said it expected that the group's revenue would be in line with market expectations and adjusted earnings (EBITDA) would be ahead of market expectations.
The group's continued focus on higher-margin work enhanced the profitability of the group, the company said.
'Since our last trade update in May 2020, the group has continued to operate at 80%-to-90% efficiency,' it added.
At 9:06am: [LON:IBPO] iEnergizer Ltd share price was +11p at 215p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
