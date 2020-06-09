StockMarketWire.com - IT services provider Redcentric said it had extended its bank funding facilities until 30 June 2022.

The extended facilities comprised a £17.5m revolving credit facility, with a £20m accordion, and a £5m asset financing facility.

The revolving credit facility was provided by Barclays Bank and National Westminster Bank, while Lombard Technology providing the asset financing facility.


At 9:28am: [LON:RCN] Redcentric PLC share price was +3.5p at 126.5p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com