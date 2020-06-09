StockMarketWire.com - Global cloud communications software and solutions provider Imimobile said it had signed a new partnership agreement with integrated business services company Communisis.
Communisis provided print and digital communications services to large enterprises such as banks, insurance providers and utilities.
Imimobile's software would enable Communisis to deliver integrated communications for their clients across all direct, digital and social channels, increasing automation and improving overall customer experience, the company said.
At 9:51am: [LON:IMI] Imi PLC share price was -26.25p at 952.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
