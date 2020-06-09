StockMarketWire.com - Investment group Temple Bar Investment Trust said it had hired Stanhope Consulting to help it find a new investment manager.
The company had in April announced that it had served notice to current manager Ninety One.
Interested parties should submit outline proposals to Stanhope Consulting by 30 June.
Ninety One would be invited to participate, Temple Bar said.
At 9:53am: [LON:TMPL] Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC share price was -24p at 844p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
