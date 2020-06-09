StockMarketWire.com - Hutchison China MediTech said its joint venture with Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical had entered into an agreement with the Guangzhou government to return land in Guangzhou for compensation of up to US$95m.
The joint venture, Hutchison Whampoa Guangzhou Baiyunshan Chinese Medicine company (HBYS), agreed to return the remaining 34 years land-use rights on its approximately 30,000 square meters unused site at Guang Cong Road, Tong He Town, Baiyun District, in Guangzhou.
Under the agreement, HBYS would receive the compensation in several stages over a period of approximately one year as all surrender procedures were met and the transaction progresses to completion.
At 10:02am: [LON:HCM] Hutchison China Meditech Limited share price was +2.5p at 367.5p
