StockMarketWire.com - Battery technology company Ilika said it expected its annual performance would be in line with expectations as losses narrowed and revenue increased.
For the year ended 30 April 2020, the company expected to report revenues of approximately £2.8m, up 10% from last year, and an EBITDA loss of £2.1m, narrowed than the last year's £2.2m loss.
'Ilika expects its Stereax pilot line at the University of Southampton to re-open shortly ... and can confirm that no material changes to the company have resulted from the pandemic so far," the company said.
At 10:20am: [LON:IKA] Ilika share price was +1p at 45p
