StockMarketWire.com - Digital Marketing company Be Heard said it was in 'advanced discussions' to potentially be acquired by MSQ Partners.
An offer of 0.5p per Be Heard share was being discussed, the company said.
MSQ had reserved the right to reduce the offer price by the amount of any dividend or other capital return.
Be Heard revealed the talks while noting a recent rise in its share price.
At 1:14pm: [LON:BHRD] Be Heard Group PLC share price was +0.19p at 0.45p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
