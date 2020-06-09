StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Rockfire Resources said a reprocessing of aeromagnetic data had confirmed the existence of a gold target at the Plateau gold deposit, part of the Lighthouse tenement in Australia's Queensland state.
Three dimensional reprocessing of aeromagnetic data flown in 2011 by Ramelius Resources confirmed a gold target down to and beyond a depth of 600 meters, the company said.
It had also confirmed a steep easterly plunge of the low-magnetic mineralised rhyolite host and a rolling, north-south change in dip direction, among other findings.
Rockfire said a field crew was on site preparing for the start of drilling.
'The objective of this first phase of the drill programme is to in-fill gaps in the drilling data within the top 200 metres, moving to phase two to test for gold mineralisation down to a depth of 500 metres below surface,' it said.
At 1:20pm: [LON:ROCK] Rockfire Resources Plc Ord 0.1p share price was +0.03p at 1p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: