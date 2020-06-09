StockMarketWire.com - Biotherapeutics and reagents developer Avacta said a Covid-19 diagnostic test being developed with partner Adeptrix had reached prototype stage.
The test could now detect the coronavirus spike protein in model samples in a concentration range appropriate for a clinical diagnostic test.
A prototype assay hasdnow been developed and evaluated by Adeptrix using model samples containing the coronavirus spike protein.
The next step in the development of the final product was to evaluate and optimise the assay using patient samples at laboratory sites in the UK and US.
That step would take place imminently before moving to manufacturing, clinical validation and regulatory approval for professional use in the summer.
At 1:58pm: [LON:AVCT] Avacta Group PLC share price was -1.5p at 142.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
