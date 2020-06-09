StockMarketWire.com - Cruise company Carnival said luxury unit Cunard was cancelling more services due to the continued impact of Covid-19.
All sailings for the ships Queen Mary 2 and Queen Victoria that were due to depart up to and including 1 November had been cancelled.
For Queen Elizabeth, departures up to and including 23 November had been cancelled.
At 2:42pm: [LON:CCL] Carnival PLC share price was -19.75p at 1553.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: