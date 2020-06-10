Final Result
11/06/2020 Onthemarket PLC (OTMP)
11/06/2020 Syncona Limited (SYNC)
11/06/2020 Mind Gym PLC (MIND)
11/06/2020 Johnson Matthey PLC (JMAT)
11/06/2020 Jlen Environmental Assets Group Limited (JLEN)
15/06/2020 Cake Box Holdings PLC (CBOX)
17/06/2020 De La Rue PLC (DLAR)
17/06/2020 Sse PLC (SSE)
AGM / EGM
11/06/2020 Xeros Technology Group PLC (XSG)
11/06/2020 Fair Oaks Income Fund Ltd (FAIR)
11/06/2020 Coats Group PLC (COA)
11/06/2020 Bacanora Lithium PLC (BCN)
11/06/2020 Parity Group PLC (PTY)
11/06/2020 Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (ALFA)
11/06/2020 Nb Global Floating Rate Income Fund Limited (NBLS)
11/06/2020 Corero Network Security PLC (CNS)
12/06/2020 Katoro Gold PLC (KAT)
12/06/2020 Informa PLC (INF)
15/06/2020 IQ-AI Limited (IQAI)
16/06/2020 Fdm Group (Holdings) PLC (FDM)
16/06/2020 Jyske Bank AS (0MGD)
16/06/2020 Evraz PLC (EVR)
16/06/2020 Clearstar Inc. (CLSU)
16/06/2020 British Smaller Companies VCT 2 PLC (BSC)
16/06/2020 Coca-Cola Hbc AG (CCH)
16/06/2020 Concurrent Technologies PLC (CNC)
16/06/2020 Altus Strategies PLC (ALS)
17/06/2020 Brave Bison Group PLC (BBSN)
17/06/2020 Rtc Group PLC (RTC)
17/06/2020 UK Oil & Gas PLC (UKOG)
17/06/2020 Domino's Pizza Group PLC (DOM)
17/06/2020 G4S PLC (GFS)
17/06/2020 Wentworth Resources PLC (WEN)
17/06/2020 Pelatro PLC (PTRO)
18/06/2020 Ten Entertainment Group PLC (TEG)
18/06/2020 Rhi Magnesita N.V. (RHIM)
18/06/2020 Huatai Securities Co. Ltd. Gdr Each Repr 10 A Shs Rmb1 Reg S Wi (HTSC)
18/06/2020 Impact Healthcare Reit PLC (IHR)
18/06/2020 Block Energy PLC (BLOE)
18/06/2020 Ip Group PLC (IPO)
18/06/2020 Jadestone Energy INC (JSE)
18/06/2020 Middlefield Canadian Income Pcc (MCT)
18/06/2020 Michelmersh Brick Holdings PLC (MBH)
18/06/2020 MHP SE (MHPC)
Trading Statement
16/06/2020 Ashtead Group PLC (AHT)
17/06/2020 Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS)
Ex-Dividend
11/06/2020 Netease Inc Netease Adr Representing 25 Ord Shs (0K6G)
11/06/2020 3I Group PLC (III)
11/06/2020 Triple Point Vct 2011 Plc B (TPOB)
11/06/2020 Severn Trent PLC (SVT)
11/06/2020 London Security PLC (LSC)
11/06/2020 Orchard Funding Group PLC (ORCH)
11/06/2020 Sopheon PLC (SPE)
11/06/2020 Persimmon PLC (PSN)
11/06/2020 Phoenix Spree Deutschland Limited (PSDL)
11/06/2020 Triple Point Vct 2011 Plc A (TPOA)
11/06/2020 Boot (Henry) PLC (BOOT)
11/06/2020 Frenkel Topping Group PLC (FEN)
11/06/2020 Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW)
11/06/2020 Wpp PLC (WPP)
11/06/2020 Afh Financial Group PLC (AFHP)
11/06/2020 Assura PLC (AGR)
11/06/2020 Acorn Income Fund Ltd (AIF)
11/06/2020 Witan Pacific Investment Trust PLC (WPC)
12/06/2020 Merck Co Inc Merck Co Ord Shs (0QAH)
12/06/2020 Coca-cola Co Coca-cola Ord Shs (0QZK)
15/06/2020 Severstal (SVST)
15/06/2020 Oao Severstal Gdr Each Repr 1 Ord Rub0.01144a (50AW)
16/06/2020 Magnitogorsk Iron Steel Works (MMK)
16/06/2020 Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works (42CL)
18/06/2020 Tribal Group PLC (TRB)
18/06/2020 Tate & Lyle PLC (TATE)
18/06/2020 Informa PLC (INF)
18/06/2020 Amati Aim Vct Plc (AMAT)
18/06/2020 3I Infrastructure PLC (3IN)
18/06/2020 Forterra PLC (FORT)
18/06/2020 Henderson High Income Trust PLC (HHI)
18/06/2020 Pets AT Home Group PLC (PETS)
18/06/2020 S & U PLC (SUS)
