StockMarketWire.com - Property investor London Metric Property swung to a loss as a sharp decline in the value of its property portfolio weighed on performance.
For the year ended 31 March, the company reported pre-tax loss of £6.7m on-year compared with a profit of £119.5m on-year, while revenue was up 31% to £113.4m.
Net rental income was up 24% to £115.9m, and the company reported a loss of £3.8m on the revaluation of investment properties, compared with a gain of £76m last year.
The company lifted its dividend 1% to 8.3p a share.
In a separate statement, LondonMetric Property said it had recently exchanged contracts on 213,000 square foot of distribution lettings.
At its Stoke development, Pets at Home had taken a new lease on a 141,000 sq ft distribution unit.
At Birmingham, Network Rail had taken a new lease on 38,000 sq ft of distribution warehousing at a rent of £7.50 psf, up 8% on previous passing rent and generated additional income of £0.1m a year.
At Greenford West London, Metabolic Healthcare had taken a new lease on a 34,000 sq ft warehouse at £12.80 psf and the new rent was 82% above the rent paid on acquisition in 2018.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: