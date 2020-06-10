StockMarketWire.com - Fashion retailer Quiz said it had appointed administrators to its physical store portfolio in the UK and Spain, citing Covid-19 lockdowns and shift in shopping habits towards online channels.
The company's 82 stores in the UK and Ireland and three stores in Spain were currently held by wholly owned subsidiary Kast Retail, which had gone into administration.
Quiz said it planned to subsequently acquire certain Kast assets for £1.3m, including stock, fixtures and fittings, contracts and vehicles.
The employment contracts of 822 of Kast's 915 employees would transfer to Quiz as part of that deal.
'The board believes that the proposed restructuring announced today will enable the group to operate an economically viable store portfolio alongside its online, UK concession and international channels which are unaffected by today's announcement,' Quiz said.
'The group continues to believe that stores, with appropriate property costs and flexible lease terms, can be a relevant pillar in Quiz's omni-channel model moving forward.'
Kast had sought the appointment of Blair Nimmo and Alistair McAlinden, licensed insolvency practitioners from KPMG, as administrators to the company.
Quiz said it expected to renegotiate the lease arrangements for 'the majority' of standalone Quiz stores 'where appropriate leases can be secured on a flexible basis with rents commensurate with revenues generated'.
Kast Spain would no longer be under the group's control and it would cease to provide services or support to the Spanish business.
'It is with deep sadness and regret for some of our colleagues and partners that we had to take this decision to restructure the group's operations,' chief executive Tarak Ramzan said.
'Physical retail in the UK was facing a major structural challenge prior to the outbreak of Covid-19 with the economics of operating stores on traditional leases becoming increasingly difficult.'
