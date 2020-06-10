StockMarketWire.com - Iron castings and machining group Castings recommended a dividend despite reporting a fall in profit as the Covid-19 pandemic pressured demand in the second half of the year.
For the year ended 31 March, pre-tax profit fell to £12.7m, from £14m on-year, as turnover decreased to £139m from £150m.
The second half of the year saw reduced levels of demand from the commercial vehicle sector and output reduced to approximately 70% of capacity, the company said.
Castings recommended the payment of a final dividend of 11.4p per share, taking the total dividend for the year to 14.88p a share, up from 14.78p last year.
Looking ahead, production remained 'significantly below pre-Covid-19 levels and the continued uncertainty regarding the economic recovery post-lockdown means that it remains incredibly difficult to predict future demand and therefore whether this initial recovery in demand will be maintained through the year,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: