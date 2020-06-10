StockMarketWire.com - Digital performance analytics group XLMedia said it had kicked off a process to sell the majority of its Finnish-facing casino assets, along with certain other publishing sites.
The company said the proposed sale was is in line with its strategy of refining its publishing portfolio and refocusing on regulated and high-potential markets.
Any disposal proceeds would be used to expedite its strategy through the acquisition and development of sites in regulated and high growth markets.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
