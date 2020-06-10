StockMarketWire.com - Banknote authentication provider Spectra Systems said it had been underbid by a competing company for a five-year Asian central bank contract for the supply of taggants and sensors.
Spectra had been selected along with one other company after several trials at paper mills over the past nine months.
It said a final decision was made exclusively on the basis of the contract bid price.
'We are disappointed to have lost this contract with a major Asian central bank simply on price, irrespective of the technology's strength against counterfeiting, our track record with other central banks, and our secure manufacturing capabilities,' chief executive Nabil Lawandy said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
