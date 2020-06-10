StockMarketWire.com - Wound care company Advanced Medical Solutions reaffirmed its dividend even as the Covid-19 impact was denting revenue by as much as 5% a month.
As a result of the pandemic hit to operations, the company 'has been experiencing reductions to its revenues at the upper end of the 3% to 5% of annual sales per month estimate announced by the board in April,' the company said.
Advanced Medical Solutions said the impact of the pandemic would continue, albeit at a lower level, in the second half of the year.
Despite expectations for a gradual return to more normalised levels of hospital activity for both its surgical and woundcare businesses, the company said it expected the effects of Covid-19 'will continue to have an impact in the second half of 2020, albeit at a lower level, as volumes will take time to recover to pre-COVID-19 levels.'
The company reconfirmed its intention to recommend the payment of the proposed final dividend for 2019.
At 8:04am: [LON:AMS] Advanced Medical Solutions Group PLC share price was -1p at 251.5p.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: