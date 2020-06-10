StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical services provider Ergomed said it was confident annual performance would meet expectations after growing its order book in the second quarter and implement cost cuts to support revenue.
'Despite the impact of Covid-19 on the general business environment, in the second quarter of 2020 the company has continued to grow its order book across the business and to maintain its revenue growth trend whilst implementing effective cost control measures,' the company said.
'At this time the company is confident that results will be in line with current market expectations for the 2020 financial year,' it added.
At 8:16am: [LON:ERGO] Ergomed Plc share price was +5p at 440p
