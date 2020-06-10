StockMarketWire.com - Digital transformation services group The Panoply said it had acquired technology services business Arthurly for up to £1.5m.
An initial acquisition sum of £0.41m would comprise £0.15m in cash and the rest in Panoply shares.
Further consideration may be payable based on revenue generated for the 16 months to 30 September 2021.
At 8:49am: [LON:TPX] share price was +3.5p at 75p
