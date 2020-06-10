StockMarketWire.com - Diagnostics group Renalytix AI said positive results from a clinical validation of its technology to identify kidney disease would be presented a a key event next month.

The information would be presented at the American Diabetes Association Scientific Sessions to be held from 12-16 June.

Renalytix AI said the expanded multi-centre validation study demonstrated that its KidneyIntelX product could identify patients at the highest risk of early-stage diabetic kidney disease with more accuracy than existing care methods.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com