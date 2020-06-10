StockMarketWire.com - Eco Animal Health pulled its final dividend to conserve cash, but said it expected annual performance to top market estimates following a strong end to the year as the African Swine Flu outbreaks in China eased.
'Revenue and earnings (EBITDA) are expected to be significantly ahead of market expectations,' the company said.
The upbeat guidance came following encouraging signs for the second half of the financial year with a 'reported reduction in the rate of new ASF outbreaks in China and an indication of some restocking of pig herds by certain high value producers, including some of our customers,' the company said.
Eco Animal Health got its new financial year underway strongly as 'strength seen in the Chinese and US markets at the end of the year ended 31 March 2020 continued into the first two months of the current financial year,' it added.
At 8:59am: [LON:EAH] Eco Animal Health Group PLC share price was +62p at 262p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
