StockMarketWire.com - Homewares manufacturer Portmeirion launched a share issue to raise around £12m to spend on growth opportunities.
New shares in the company would be issued at 375p each, via a £10m placing and £2m open offer.
Portmeirion said its sales had been significantly impacted by Covid-19 due to lockdowns around the world and retailer closures.
However, it also said that it had seen 'accelerated trends and opportunities, including the growth of ecommerce sales and the consumer trend for home dining'.
'Therefore, the board believes it is in the long-term interests of all shareholders to capitalise on significant growth opportunities.'
At 9:01am: [LON:PMP] Portmeirion Group PLC share price was +10p at 395p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
