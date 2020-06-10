StockMarketWire.com - Africa-focused oil and gas company Tower Resources posted a full-year loss as it continued to develop its Thali prospect offshore Cameroon.
Pre-tax losses for the year through December amounted to $2.7m, compared to losses of $3.8m on-year.
After some delays, Tower Resources had been hoping to drill the NJOM-3 well at Thali this year, but was then hit by the Covid-19 crisis.
The company said it was not yet in a position to conclude a rig contract or other service contracts for drilling the well.
It had notified authorities in Cameroon of a state of force majeure.
'No-one can be certain of the progression of the pandemic, the associated restrictions, or a potential second wave,' Tower Resources said.
'However, with the goodwill and support of all involved, we expect that we will restart the drilling preparations as soon as possible.'
At 9:09am: [LON:TRP] Tower Resources PLC share price was -0.04p at 0.38p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: