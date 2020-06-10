StockMarketWire.com - International Personal Finance said expected debt repayments from its customers owing to the easing of lockdown measures.
'We expect collections effectiveness to progressively improve in the coming months due to the easing of lockdown restrictions in most of our markets,' the company said.
The upbeat update came as collections effectiveness improved to 80% of pre-Covid levels in May, up 76% in April, driven largely by 'European home credit where there was an increase in the proportion of agents visiting customers and alternative repayment options were implemented,' the company said.
'We expect volumes to increase moderately in June as lockdown restrictions are eased and our collections performance continues to improve,' it added.
At 9:23am: [LON:IPF] International Personal Finance PLC share price was +10.25p at 72.75p
