StockMarketWire.com - Zegona Communications said it had declared an interim dividend of 2.6p per share.
The company's main asset is an investment in Spanish telecom provider Euskaltel, which recently approved a €0.17 per share dividend to be paid in July.
Zegona said it had committed to pass 100% of all Euskaltel dividends straight through to its shareholders.
It said total dividends for the past year amounted to 4.6p per share, equating to a dividend yield of 4.8%.
At 9:49am: [LON:ZEG] Zegona Communications Plc share price was +3p at 98p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
