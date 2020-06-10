StockMarketWire.com - Zegona Communications said it had declared an interim dividend of 2.6p per share.

The company's main asset is an investment in Spanish telecom provider Euskaltel, which recently approved a €0.17 per share dividend to be paid in July.

Zegona said it had committed to pass 100% of all Euskaltel dividends straight through to its shareholders.

It said total dividends for the past year amounted to 4.6p per share, equating to a dividend yield of 4.8%.


At 9:49am: [LON:ZEG] Zegona Communications Plc share price was +3p at 98p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com