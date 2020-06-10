StockMarketWire.com - Carrier commerce company Boku said it had traded 'strongly' in the period of lockdown with existing merchants benefiting from increased demand for home entertainment, leading to 'record' levels of new users making their first Boku payment.
Payment monthly active users (MAUs) exceeded 20m in May 2020, an increase of 36% on May 2019, and an increase of nearly 12% on the MAUs previously reported for February 2020, the company said.
The number of new users - people making their first ever payment transaction at a Boku merchant - in the first five months of 2020 jumped 20% to 9.2m on-year.
'We look forward to providing further updates at the half year stage and remain confident of meeting market expectations for the current year,' the company said.
At 9:50am: [LON:BOKU] Boku Inc. share price was +1p at 86.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
