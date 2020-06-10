StockMarketWire.com - Drug company E-therapeutics said it had teamed up with Galapagos to explore new therapeutic strategies for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and other fibrotic conditions.
As part of the collaboration, e-therapeutics would be responsible for all computational activities and Galapagos would perform all experimental testing.
Under the terms of the agreement, e-therapeutics would receive upfront and near-term payments 'material to the cash position of the company,' e-therapeutics said.
The company would also be 'eligible to receive pre-clinical and clinical development and commercial milestone payments,' it added.
At 10:01am: [LON:ETX] eTherapeutics PLC share price was +0.5p at 18p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
