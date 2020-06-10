StockMarketWire.com - Sanitiser products maker The British Honey said it had launched a 'special' charity edition premium Vodka, to be sold under the company's Keepr's brand.
The company said 25% of all sales of the vodka by value would be donated to 'provide financial support to a number of organisations involved in critical global research to help tackle the current Covid-19 pandemic.'
'For each 50cl. bottle of vodka sold, which will have a RRP of £20, BHC will donate £5 to global health charities and research foundations which work alongside frontline health workers, focussing on low-income Countries throughout Africa, Asia and Latin America,' it added.
The special charity edition Keepr's vodka would be available initially across The Midcounties Cooperative's 42 stores covering Oxfordshire, Gloucestershire, Buckinghamshire, Shropshire, Staffordshire, the West Midlands, Wiltshire and Worcestershire.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
