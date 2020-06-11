Final Result
11/06/2020 Syncona Limited (SYNC)
11/06/2020 Onthemarket PLC (OTMP)
11/06/2020 Mind Gym PLC (MIND)
11/06/2020 Johnson Matthey PLC (JMAT)
11/06/2020 Jlen Environmental Assets Group Limited (JLEN)
AGM / EGM
11/06/2020 Nb Global Floating Rate Income Fund Limited (NBLS)
11/06/2020 Parity Group PLC (PTY)
11/06/2020 Xeros Technology Group PLC (XSG)
11/06/2020 Fair Oaks Income Fund Ltd (FAIR)
11/06/2020 Coats Group PLC (COA)
11/06/2020 Bacanora Lithium PLC (BCN)
11/06/2020 Corero Network Security PLC (CNS)
11/06/2020 Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (ALFA)
Ex-Dividend
11/06/2020 Sopheon PLC (SPE)
11/06/2020 Persimmon PLC (PSN)
11/06/2020 Phoenix Spree Deutschland Limited (PSDL)
11/06/2020 Severn Trent PLC (SVT)
11/06/2020 Triple Point Vct 2011 Plc A (TPOA)
11/06/2020 Wpp PLC (WPP)
11/06/2020 Witan Pacific Investment Trust PLC (WPC)
11/06/2020 Triple Point Vct 2011 Plc B (TPOB)
11/06/2020 Orchard Funding Group PLC (ORCH)
11/06/2020 London Security PLC (LSC)
11/06/2020 Acorn Income Fund Ltd (AIF)
11/06/2020 Assura PLC (AGR)
11/06/2020 Afh Financial Group PLC (AFHP)
11/06/2020 Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW)
11/06/2020 Boot (Henry) PLC (BOOT)
11/06/2020 3I Group PLC (III)
11/06/2020 Frenkel Topping Group PLC (FEN)
11/06/2020 Netease Inc Netease Adr Representing 25 Ord Shs (0K6G)
