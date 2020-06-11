StockMarketWire.com - Defence company Babcock swung to a loss said it would defer its decision on a final dividend until there was greater visibility on the impact to performance from the Covid-19 pandemic.
For the year ended 31 March, the company reported pre-tax losses £178.2m compared with a profit of £235.2m on-year, and revenue fell to £4.45bn from £4.47bn on-year.
The swing to a loss was blamed on higher exceptional charges in the current year compared to the prior year.
Exceptional charges of £503m included aviation goodwill impairment of £395m, other aviation charges of £143m (including oil and gas write downs, an Italy anti-trust fine and a sector restructure).
Looking ahead, the company warned the pandemic would dent demand and productivity, and weigh on revenue and margin growth.
'The outlook for our civil nuclear business is tougher as a slowing UK market combined with the impacts of COVID-19 are expected to impact revenue. Year on year comparison will also be impacted by the completion of our Magnox contract in the year ended 31 March 2020,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: