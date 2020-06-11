StockMarketWire.com - Online trading platform CMC Markets hiked its dividend after reporting a jump in profit as higher volatility across markets increased trading activity and boosted income.
The company proposed a final dividend for the year of 12.18p a share, up from 0.68p last year, resulting in a total dividend of 15.03 pence per share, well above last year's 2.03p a share.
For the year ended 31 March, pre-tax profit jumped to £98.7m from £6.3m on-year as net operating income surged 93% to £252m.
CFD net trading revenue rose 95% to 214.5m and revenue per client was up 81% to £3,750.
Heightened trading activities continued in the first quarter the company said.
'The heightened volatility and trading activity resulting from Covid-19 has continued into the first quarter of the financial year,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
