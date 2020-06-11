StockMarketWire.com - Online grocer Ocado has announced it has raised just over £1bn following the successful completion of a placing, retail offer and convertible bond offering.
The company said the placing, announced yesterday (10 June), as well as the concurrent offer made by the company for retail investors to subscribe for ordinary shares of 2p each via the PrimaryBid platform had raised gross proceeds of £657m.
The bond offering of guaranteed senior unsecured convertible bonds, due in 2027, raised £350m.
Ocado reported that this constituted a total raise of total gross proceeds of approximately £1,007m.
At 8:12am: [LON:OCDO] Ocado Group PLC share price was -121p at 1958p
