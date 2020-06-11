StockMarketWire.com - Building materials distributor Grafton Group, said the level of trading since reopening was 'encouraging,' but was influenced by a range of factors including pent-up demand and may not be indicative of ongoing activity levels.
Although group revenue in May was down 38% on the prior year, this marked a 'significant recovery in activity and also reflected the high proportion of branches in the UK and Ireland that traded for only the latter part of the month,' the company said.
At 8:18am: [LON:GFTU] Grafton Group PLC share price was -16.25p at 639.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
